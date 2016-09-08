The Artist Development Program 2016

Ariel Cortez





First-year students took to the stage during the annual Freshman Year Showcase on Friday, August 26th. Musicians of various backgrounds shed light on their creative talents providing Catawba College with an increase in prospective music majors.

The Artist Development Program, or ADP, gives students a taste of the real world in the music industry. Members have the option to pursue a variety of different roles including singer/songwriter, backing musician, or audio engineer. In addition, the management bureau gives students the opportunity to manage an ADP artist. The goal of the management bureau is to provide spotlight artists with their own team. Managers work on the behalf of artists to handle the business aspects of their brand. Each of these roles provides members with a unique skill set differentiating them from the competition.

The structure of ADP evolves to meet the current needs of the industry. Students gain relevant and priceless knowledge no matter what their desired path may be. Further, being a part of ADP helps first-year students make the transition to college and reinforces Catawba’s sense of community. Music lovers can expect to hear from various headliners throughout the semester. Concerts take place on campus in the Hoke Hall building. Show dates and times are currently tentative.