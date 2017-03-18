“The Children’s Hour” Review

Close Kelsey Diehl Kelsey Diehl





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Catawba College is known for many things, in particular it is known for the incredible theatre and drama department the school has. The campus thrives with a number of students who dedicate their time to assist in preparing, as well as perform in a variety of plays or musical productions that the school has to offer. This form of entertainment is a great way to showcase the talent of Catawba’s students to fellow classmates and friends, professors, and family members. The stage is the perfect outlet for self-expression and an effective way in catching people’s attention.

On February 21st 2017, Catawba students faculty and guests gathered in Hedrick Little Theatre for the opening night of “The Children’s Hour,” by Lillian Hellman. The story of how a little lie can cause so much damage to the people and environment in which it is spread. Due to the nation’s current divide and lack of empathy, many students and faculty say that this play could not have come at a better time. “The Children’s Hour” focuses on the ugly truth about how rumors can dismantle people, all while obliterating a life they once knew. This is a play that dealt with issues far too progressive in the year 1934 and was originally banned outside of New York City following its initial run. Even so, “The Children’s Hour” made its very own debut at Catawba. Following the performance, the play with a very strong message, had audience members in deep discussion.

After a powerful performance, Professor Hogewood said that he enjoyed the play even with the “darker” plot twist that it took in the end. Shannon Wright, a junior psychology major, mentioned that each character’s personality shined and the overall experience made her feel grateful to have a “passionate and put-together theater department!” I had the privilege of seeing the play myself and was thoroughly pleased with the outcome of the show. I enjoyed the play so much so that I found myself on the edge of my seat and nothing could divert my eyes from the stage. The students involved in the preparation for opening night dedicated hours of their time and effort to make the show what it was.

Needless to say, due to the efforts of students and staff at Catawba, “The Children’s Hour” turned out to be a huge success.