Kick Off Your Holiday Season with Catawba’s Annual Lessons and Carols

Michael Jones





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

This week, Catawba College will have its 29th annual Service of Lessons and Carols in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel. All members of the Catawba College community and the larger Rowan-Salisbury area are invited to attend this service on Monday, November 28, and Thursday, December 1. Tickets are free, but required to attend the service; you can reserve these tickets by calling the Catawba College Development Office at (704) 637-4396.

The Service of Lessons and Carols tells the traditional story of the birth of Jesus Christ, beginning thousands of years before with the story of Adam and Eve, working its way through the prophecies surrounding the Messiah, and ending with the arrival of the Christ Child. The Lessons, or Scripture readings, will be read by students, faculty, and other members of the Catawba Community, and Catawba’s choral groups – the Catawba Singers, the Chamber Choir, Pop A Capella, the Women’s Ensemble, and the Men’s Ensemble – will perform the Carols. All choirs are directed by Dr. Phillip Burgess, Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities at Catawba College. This is a Christian religious service, but all are invited to attend, regardless of religious affiliation or lack thereof, to experience an event full of breathtaking choral pieces that will be uplifting for all who attend.

Shuttle services for the Service of Lessons and Carols will begin at 5:30, the prelude will begin at 6:30, and the service itself will begin at 7:00. The Development Office will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. this week and, for those who are unable to reserve a ticket, there will be a will call table in the Narthex of the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel; you can receive your tickets there on a first come, first serve basis. There is a limit of four tickets per individual.

We hope to see you in at Lessons and Carols this week and we anticipate that this service will be memorable and meaningful for all who attend.