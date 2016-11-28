Manners Matter Dinner Preview





Every college student should know how to have a proper meal with the correct table manners! Luckily, Catawba students have the opportunity to attend a manners dinner and it will teach you the correct way to eat amazing food! How could it get any better?

This “Manner’s Matter” dinner will be a great way to get involved at Catawba and fellowship with some great friends! Students will have to dress to impress and learn the importance of having good table manners. You will not want to miss out on this awesome opportunity! Everyone be sure to reserve tickets by today, November 28th, and the dinner will take place this Thursday, December 1st. Everyone has plenty of time to find a good outfit and get ready to learn a thing or two about fine dining while enjoying wonderful food!

A lot of times, table manners are overlooked and people make a fool of themselves. With this dinner you won’t have to worry about embarrassing things happening while eating a nice meal. It will teach students how to have a fun time while using the proper manners! So come out and a bring a friend to the Manners Matter dinner in the Hurley Room located in the student center. You will not regret it!