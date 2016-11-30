SNCAE Honors Ralph W. Ketner at KSOB Christmas Tree Lighting

The holiday season allows us time to reflect not only on ourselves but also on the ones we love, both here and in spirit. On Wednesday, November 19, The Student North Carolina Association of Educators (SNCAE) honored the beloved Ralph W. Ketner with the first annual Christmas tree lighting within the Ketner School of Business. The event opened with fond remembrance of the businessman and his philanthropic efforts. Those in attendance bowed their heads in silence to think about the man who had dedicated much of his life to charity and, of course, to Catawba College.

Born in Rimertown, North Carolina, the young Ralph Ketner always had a knack for all things numerical. Throughout his early schooling, he excelled in mathematics and enjoyed it so much that it became a game for him. Many know the story of the businessman’s humble beginnings in his brother’s grocery store in Kannapolis, North Carolina. During his time there, Ketner regularly beat the machines at calculating the price of customers’ purchases. His time working in supermarkets was extremely beneficial to Ketner, not only did he gain knowledge about the industry, but he also developed his most notable skill – cost cutting.

After studying accounting at Tri-State College (and not graduating due to his fear of public speaking), Ketner found himself in various jobs around the Rowan-Cabarrus area with his first job being at Cannon Mills. He went on to serve in World War II in Africa and Italy and after defending America and its people, he returned to continue his entrepreneurial pursuits. In 1957, Ketner opened Food Town (now known nationwide as Food Lion) to major success thanks to his business savvy and keen eye for producing major output for little cost. His ideas revolutionized the structure and operations of supermarkets and businesses and his influence can still be seen in business models today.

The holiday celebration not only allowed the students to learn about the influential entrepreneur, but gave them a chance to carry on his legacy through service to the college and community. Ralph Ketner’s philanthropy spanned a number of areas including ministries, education, business, and human rights. He serves as a symbol of character for a number of Catawba students that had the privilege of meeting him and the many more that will be inspired by his story for generations to come.