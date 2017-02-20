Wigwam presents Superbowl LI

Jeremiah Moss Jeremiah Moss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Friday night is the night of Wigwam Productions, but occasionally, the organization hosts on other nights as well. The NFL Super Bowl 51 took place a few Sunday’s ago starring the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. Every year Wigwam Productions hosts Super Bowl nights in the Student Center Lobby and shows the game on the big screen. This Sunday was no different.

The Super Bowl is a fun time for fans to get together and cheer for their teams no matter where they are or who they’re watching with. With a wide-open space, the Student Center Lobby is the place to enjoy a fun and intense game on the big screen and speakers. Students arrived assuming their team will take home the trophy. The rating between Patriots and Falcons fans in the building was a stalemate. Throughout the night, the chanted phrases “Rise up Atlanta” and “Patriots all day” were said by the students, which intensified the mood.

One of the best parts about watching the football game, is FOOD! Wigwam did not fail at this and gladly served chicken wings of varied flavored like barbecue, teriyaki, and hot wings cooked by Catawba’s own Chartwell’s. The chicken was served at the start of the game while they were nice and hot with ranch dressing. Within an hour, all the chicken had vanished which was unfortunate for the late arrivals, but they still enjoyed the sodas in the refrigerator.

The game itself toyed with fans’ emotions on both sides. The first half was pure domination by the Atlanta Falcons which took New England fans by surprise it was VERY shocking. By halftime, Patriots fans had either left or tried to convince themselves not to leave and keep watching. The Atlanta fans on the other hand, were cheering endlessly. Every touchdown and turnover drove the fans wild. By the middle of the second half, the game started to intensify as New England activated one of the best and longest comebacks in NFL history. The New England fans saw hope for their team and when the game was all tied up at the end of the 4th quarter, the fans jumped out of their seats with loud cheers while the Falcons fans sat in silence.

Overtime left fans on both sides with hands over their mouths and their bodies shaking anxiously. The Patriots won the coin toss and dominated their drive to the promise land that would win them their 5th NFL Super Bowl trophy. The Falcons fans did not know what hit them after the game, but in the end, they respect the valiant effort that was performed by their team and will wait for the Falcons to return next time. “I supported the Falcons and I was really shocked when the Patriots came back. It was a fun game, but very intense,” said Maddy Henderson, who attended the event. The Patriots fans stayed and watched the ceremony and left the building joyfully knowing they were going to sleep peacefully.