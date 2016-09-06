Trans-Fat? But Wait, There’s More!

Shawn Stoffel





Trans-fat is considered by doctors to be the worst type of fat you can put into your body. But yet, you will find that trans-fat mysteriously finds its way into most of the foods you eat. Trans-fat is an engineered product that can cause problems because the human body cannot process it.

The mystery comes from looking at the label and reading its “Zero Trans-fat” content. Advice from Certified Health Coaches: look Again! But read the ingredients fully. If you read “Hydrogenated oil,” or “Partially Hydrogenated oil,” then it contains trans-fat. It is completely legal and a common practice for food manufacturers to enter “Zero Trans-fat” on the nutritional facts label, if that trans-fat level is less than .50 grams per serving. Now, think about this for a minute: if your favorite product had .49 grams of trans-fat per serving, the manufacturer never has to tell you about it in the “Nutrition Facts.” Also, if you have two servings, you put .98 grams of trans-fat into your body, where they don’t belong. You must read the ingredients to be skilled at identifying trans-fats in your foods.