A Downtown Salisbury Christmas

There are many things to do in downtown Salisbury at Christmas time. From shopping to visiting the Grinch, it is a wonderful time to visit Salisbury, NC. It all began Friday December 8th at 7:00 through the weekend. The Arc Festival of Trees will be displayed in the F&M Trolley Barn (125 E. Liberty Street.) These bring a wonderful addition to the downtown holiday festivities.

The Rowan Museum’s Annual Gingerbread House Workshop was on Sunday Dec. 8th from 1:00-4:00 pm. For $35.00 a child with an adult can decorate a gingerbread house, take a photo with Santa, tour the museum and have refreshments.

On Dec. 14th from 10:00am – 1:00 pm, Santa and the Grinch rode around town in antique fire trucks. You can ride with them in the fire trucks. Cookies and warm drinks are provided while you wait to ride and there are lots of Christmas crafts.

While all this goes on, The Norvell Theater and the Lee Street Theater are doing plays and having trolley tours. The Polar Express is also in Salisbury at the NC Transportation Museum. With your ticket, you get to ride the train while listening to the story of the Polar Express. Many times on the weekends you may also see carolers around and many businesses that have stuff you can do. Sometimes you can spot Santa or the Grinch roaming around downtown.