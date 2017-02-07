Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery and Eatery Review

Kelsey Diehl Kelsey Diehl





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“Great Atmosphere! Stellar service! Wonderful Food!”

These are some of the comments to be found on the Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery and Eatery Facebook page. Every town has something special about it. For many, this involves a business or businesses that people find to be a pleasant, yet exciting experience. Railwalk Brewery has recently opened their doors to a flood of people. Some may say that Micro-breweries have become the heart of Salisbury. Although a handful of breweries have opened their doors to the public, this one stands out among the rest. With over ten years of restaurant experience, owners Tommy and Amie Baudoin have mastered several different beer recipes. The Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery is an extension to the Morgan Ridge Vineyards Company located in Gold Hill. Separating them from other breweries, Morgan Ridge serves their various selections of beer, as well as their specialty wines.

Among the recipes they have created, this brewery and eatery offers vast styles of beer including seasonal and originals such as Flat Creek Swamp Water, Weekend Wit, What the Ale? and Creek Bottom Brown. The restaurant has a very warm and welcoming atmosphere. According to an unnamed source, the restaurant provides you with a friendly and tasteful experience. Locals agree that it’s great to see some of the historic buildings being brought to life again with a new, lively spirit. The restaurant has quickly become a town favorite and local hotspot for hosting company events, such as Christmas parties.

The experience doesn’t have to end here! For those who would like to understand what goes on behind the scenes, tours are available to the public at Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery and Eatery. The restaurant is located on 421 N Lee St, Salisbury, NC 28144.