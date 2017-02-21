The Student Newspaper of Catawba College

Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

Facebook.com

Facebook.com

Kelly Regan, Writer
February 21, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






What could possibly be better than good friends, football, beer and an energetic atmosphere? Kendall Poe of New Sarum Brewing was faced with this exact question and answered simply with a chill contest. On February 5, 2017 New Sarum held their first ever chili contest.

The chili contest was held from 4-6 at New Sarum’s brewery. Sixteen chilies were entered into the contest that ranged in flavors and different types of meats. The contest was managed by Kendal Poe, a senior communication arts major at Catawba College. He believed that the chili contest was overall very successful for its first year, and brought in a steady crowd.

The idea to have the contest was simple: how can we get people into the brewery before the super bowl? “We knew attendance for the Super Bowl would be low, so we scheduled the contest before the big game to help draw in a bigger crowd” Poe stated.

The winner of the chili contest was Eric Reavis. Reavis made a brisket, bison, and bacon chilli. Melody Daggett, a senior Catawba College student, entered the contest as well as a first time chili maker. “While it was my first time making chili, I thought that overall everything went well. It was definitely a good experience and I would be willing to participate again.” Dagget said. She thought that overall the contest and atmosphere was fun and enjoyable. Daggett also believed that it was a nice way to spend time with friends before going to a super bowl party.

Along with the chili contest, New Sarum also launched a new beer. Princess Peach became available to the public on February 5th. The beer was available at the start of the contest and could be easily spotted in its special glass ware. The chili contest was a success for New Sarum and will most likely become a new super bowl tradition for the company.

Print Friendly

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Salisbury’s Latest Buzz: The Smoke Pit

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Hidden Figures Hits Tinseltown

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery and Eatery Review

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Arts & Entertainment

    Theatre Preview: New Shows for a New Semester

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    A Downtown Salisbury Christmas

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    BellaJayde Boutique: A Local Gem

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Fish In The Smokies

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Spring Break in Charleston

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Spring Break Travel Scenery

  • Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing

    Out & About

    Sea Life in Our Backyard

The Student Newspaper of Catawba College
Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing