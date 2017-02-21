Chili Contest at New Sarum Brewing





What could possibly be better than good friends, football, beer and an energetic atmosphere? Kendall Poe of New Sarum Brewing was faced with this exact question and answered simply with a chill contest. On February 5, 2017 New Sarum held their first ever chili contest.

The chili contest was held from 4-6 at New Sarum’s brewery. Sixteen chilies were entered into the contest that ranged in flavors and different types of meats. The contest was managed by Kendal Poe, a senior communication arts major at Catawba College. He believed that the chili contest was overall very successful for its first year, and brought in a steady crowd.

The idea to have the contest was simple: how can we get people into the brewery before the super bowl? “We knew attendance for the Super Bowl would be low, so we scheduled the contest before the big game to help draw in a bigger crowd” Poe stated.

The winner of the chili contest was Eric Reavis. Reavis made a brisket, bison, and bacon chilli. Melody Daggett, a senior Catawba College student, entered the contest as well as a first time chili maker. “While it was my first time making chili, I thought that overall everything went well. It was definitely a good experience and I would be willing to participate again.” Dagget said. She thought that overall the contest and atmosphere was fun and enjoyable. Daggett also believed that it was a nice way to spend time with friends before going to a super bowl party.

Along with the chili contest, New Sarum also launched a new beer. Princess Peach became available to the public on February 5th. The beer was available at the start of the contest and could be easily spotted in its special glass ware. The chili contest was a success for New Sarum and will most likely become a new super bowl tradition for the company.