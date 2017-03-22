Thirsty Thursdays Starting at Morgan Ridge Brewery

Close Carissa Hughes Carissa Hughes





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Lets face it, college students do want to have fun. But, when it comes to bars or club scenes in Salisbury, unfortunately there is little to none – especially anything targeted at college students.

However, now things are changing, Project Revolution will now present Thirsty Thursday Socials located at Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery which is just outside of downtown Salisbury. Morgan Ridge is an awesome, open, bar style venue.

The first of many Thirsty Thursday’s will be this Thursday 3/23 from 9:30 to midnight. The best part about this event is the free entry and you don’t even have to be 21! Freshman, sophomores, juniors, and seniors are all welcome to attend. DJ Austin Love will be providing live entertainment for the event and there will be special guest appearances. Come out to Morgan Ridge and check out their new late night menu. $3.00 pints from select beers will be offered as well as free jello-shots for guests 21 and up.

For anyone looking for fun new night life in Salisbury this Thursday is your chance! Project Revolution and Morgan Ridge Brewery look forward to seeing you for Thirsty Thursday.