Catawba Home Football Game vs. Winston Salem: 9/10/16

Yanis Torres





Catawba’s football team falls short in their 1st home game against Winston Salem State. After a 17 to 23 loss on Saturday Sept 10, their next game will be at home vs Carson Newman on Sept 17 at 1:30pm.