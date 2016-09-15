Women’s Soccer Game vs. Belmont: 9/10/16

Women’s Soccer traveled to Belmont Abbey this weekend. After a long fight in the heat, WSOC headed to overtime in a 2-2 tie (Goals by: Bailey Howell ’17, Debbie Killian ’56). WSOC fought hard and went home with a tie in their second game of the season. The ladies will welcome Newberry Sept 14 in their first home game of the season at 5pm.