Women’s Soccer Welcomes Newberry to Season’s First Home Game

Yanis Torres

Yanis Torres, Photographer
September 19, 2016

Women’s soccer was able to defeat Newberry for their first victory of the season. The team played on Wednesday, September 14th at 4pm. Bailey Howell opened up the scoreboard at minute 9. Nicole Duncan would pass a long through-ball to Caitlin Hill, who would score the second goal of the game at minute 37. Kiersten Peck would close the score board at minute 67. The lady Indians will have their next home game September 24th against Coker at 5pm.

 

