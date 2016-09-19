Women’s Soccer Welcomes Newberry to Season’s First Home Game

Yanis Torres





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Women’s soccer was able to defeat Newberry for their first victory of the season. The team played on Wednesday, September 14th at 4pm. Bailey Howell opened up the scoreboard at minute 9. Nicole Duncan would pass a long through-ball to Caitlin Hill, who would score the second goal of the game at minute 37. Kiersten Peck would close the score board at minute 67. The lady Indians will have their next home game September 24th against Coker at 5pm.