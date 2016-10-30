Athlete Spotlight: C.J. Barksdale





Catawba’s football team has not had the season they had hoped for, but there have been some bright spots. One of those is senior defensive lineman C.J. Barksdale. He came to Catawba from Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville, S.C.

Barksdale seemed headed for a great career when he was named the South Atlantic Conference Defensive freshman of the year in his first season. He quickly established himself as a force on defense. C.J. said he originally wanted to go to a Division One school like UNC or South Carolina. His high school coached influenced him to come to a smaller school and he’s glad he did. “I began loving football in middle school and always wanted to play in college and I’m glad I got the chance.” However, the glory of his outstanding freshman season would soon fade.

Barksdale has had two major injuries and has missed almost two complete seasons. In his sophomore season he hurt his knee and missed most of the year. The injury caused him to miss most of the next season as well. C.J. refused to be discouraged or believe he would not be able to come back. “The only thing keeping me motivated was seeing the big picture and having goals in place. The only thing in my mind was getting to play again.” Head coach Curtis Walker was impressed with C.J.’s had work to get back on the field. . “It was an extremely tough injury to come back from. His work ethic is the only reason he was able to come back.”

Not only did he come back after missing two seasons, he came back better than ever. He was a big key to Catawba’s championship season last year. Barksdale was such a force on the defensive line that he was named first team all-conference. He had 70 tackles on the year and an individual game high of 10 tackles at Limestone. The story of his impressive comeback doesn’t stop there.

Barksdale’s primary goal after missing two seasons was to be healthy for his senior year. He has had a great season. Coach Walker says, “He is a valuable leader not only by being a vocal leader, but by setting a great example.” Barksdale says he wants Catawba fans to remember him as a player who worked hard and was motivated and driven to succeed. Walker has been impressed not only with his mental toughness, but his physical toughness as well. “His physical strength gives him the chance to execute techniques that are required for his success on the field.”

C.J. will graduate from Catawba in May with a degree in physical education. He’s proud that he has made it all the way back after his serious injury. “I want people to know that no matter your setback, if you are motivated you can overcome anything if you care about it enough” C.J. Barksdale has made a positive impact at Catawba and he leaves a legacy that shows that hard work does make a difference.

[This article is featured in the Fall 2016 Print Edition of the Catawba Pioneer.]