Catawba Basketball- Preview

As Catawba football comes to a close, many sport fans turn their attention to Men and Women’s basketball. So what do we have to look forward to from both teams this season? Let us start with the men’s team.

The men had a record of 9-13 in the conference last season. The men will continue being led by Coach Rob Perron. He will be assisted by Coach Jo Jo English. Coach Perron said “good things are happening this season. There is a lot of sense of pride from the guys. They all play for the name in the front not the back.” The returners to the team include: Ben Sealey, Jordan Barber, Rakeem Brown, Andrew Ingram, Jerrin Morrison, Jeremy McLaughlin, Malik Constantine, Troy Warren and Greg Childress.

Ben is one of the fan favorites that pressures the opponent when needed and does the little things that no one gets credit for. Rakeem will be expected to be one of the biggest distributors and scorers on the team. Jameel, Jerrin and RJ are just some of the players Coach Perron believes can score at least 20 points per game. Andrew is believed to be an important asset to the team because he brings the team’s energy, he is the most improved on the team and he is always willing to step up when it is needed.

The biggest news on the team is the return of KJ Arrington. Last year, KJ was unable to play due to an injury. With the help of the team’s athletic trainer, Leslie Dent, KJ has had time to heal. Coach Perron believes KJ to be one of those players on his team that “are willing to put in that extra day in the gym in order to better themselves.” KJ is expect to be back on the court this season as he closes his college basketball career in his Senior year.

Malik and Greg are on their way back from injuries and are believed to be players that will help keep the pressure off of KJ that he has had in previous years. Coach Perron is excited and believes the SAC has some of the best teams in the nation, but he believes Catawba has what it takes to be better than them.

Lincoln Memorial is expected to be the toughest opponent. They were runner ups for nationals last season. Every SAC team’s goal is to knock them down. Coach Perron stated “Why not Catawba!”.

As for the women’s team, Bri Johnson, a member of the basketball team, states we can expect “a faster and harder team to keep up with. There will be more guards and youth on the team, so the games should be up tempo.” We will see the return of: Morgan Franklin, Marshauna Butler, Serena Brown, Lizzy Webb, Terri Rogers and Alexis Newbold. The ladies will be coached by Angie Morton and assisted by Terrence Baxter.

The girls welcome four freshman to the team. Bri Johnson stated “the freshman class are looking better everyday. They are getting accustomed to our way of playing offense and defense, but they are coming along pretty well.” Mia Angelo, a freshman on the team, stated that it has been her dream to play college basketball. Her transition from high school has been rough because it is a different world, but she thanks her mentors, coaches and teammates for helping make it an easier transition.

For the women’s team, the biggest news this will be the last year for Bri Johnson. She stated that from last season she has learned that “not everything is going to go as I have them planned. Mistakes are going to happen and all we can do is get it back on defense, slow down, enjoy the game and let it come to me.” Bri Johnson is hoping to make her last year count and be a positive leader to her team on and off the court. Bri Johnson and Mia Angelo might have different levels of experience with college basketball, but both girls have one common goal: winning the conference and being strong players that will help bond and strengthen their team both on and off the court.

The women will have their first game on November 11th at 8pm against Mount Olive on home court, but their first official SAC tournament game will be until November 22th at 6pm, when they play at Coker’s court. The men will have an exhibition match at Maryland November 5th with the time is to be determined. Their first SAC tournament game will come November 16th at 7pm, when Lenior Rhyne visits Indian territory.

[This article is featured in the Fall 2016 Print Edition of the Catawba Pioneer.]