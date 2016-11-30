Volleyball Season Conclusion

Catawba College’s volleyball team played their last game of the 2016 season on November 15th at Newberry College during the opening round of the SAC Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Indians closed out their season with an overall record of 16-13. The crowd saw magnificent performances by Alex Hopper, Audrey Hoffman, McKenzie Garrison, and Bri Howard.

This 2016 season was once again led by Coach Ginger Hamric and assisted by Meredith Smith. The ladies had an amazing season with a 4-game winning streak back in the beginning of October and a 7-game winning streak towards the end of October and beginning of November.

The volleyball team will be saying their goodbyes to their fellow seniors: Meredith Furr, Bri Howard, Audrey Hoffman, Alex Hopper, McKenzie Garrison and Evan Schultz. Every single one of the girls have had an amazing college volleyball career at Catawba.

Alex Hopper commented to the Pioneer stating, “Although I am happy of how far we got this season, I really wish we could have gotten farther into the tournament. I am pleased of what the team has accomplished this season. I love this sport and I will cherish all these memories.”

Coach Hamric is proud of her team and her seniors. Bri Howard was the only all conference player and she pushed through two injuries. Coach Hamric stated that, “Her seniors were key for our team chemistry and each one played a different role to the team.” Coach Hamric’s goal is to continue improving team chemistry with the returners and 5 incoming freshmen. (Fun fact: one of the incoming freshman is the younger sister of a current player.)

Although Coach Hamric wished to have gotten farther into the tournament and have a better finish for the seniors, she is happy with her team. Coach Hamric would like to give a shout out to the new assistant coach, certified Athletic Trainer Brandon Auton and Coach Biggs. The team’s goals, such as no ACL injuries and getting farther than last year, were met thanks to their support and availability to the team.