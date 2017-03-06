Upcoming Catawba Athletics Silent Auction





The Catawba College Athletics Department will soon be holding their sixth annual silent auction and dinner fundraiser. The event serves to raise money for athletic facility upgrades.

Last year, the event helped raise more than $40,000 which improved several locker rooms and added graphics to spruce up the facilities. According to Director of Athletics Larry Leckonby, this year’s goal is to raise at least $45,000.

“This year’s funds will enhance the pool gutter system and replace the starting blocks in the pool,” he said. Another project is redesigning the athletic building lobby, which is where athletes spend a lot of their time. Leckonby said that these upgrades are essential, since nothing has been replaced in the pool or in the lobby since the athletic center was built.

The dinner, which used to be informal, has recently been transformed into a larger, more formal event. There was previously no fee to attend but now there is a charge of $35 per ticket (increases to $50 after March 29.) There will also be a caterer. For those who wish to sit down to eat, tables will be offered at a cost of $350 for eight people.

“Last year, around 200 people attended. Our goal this year is to be a little bigger,” Leckonby said.

The auction items are the main fundraising items. This year the items will include trips, vacation homes, dining, and more. During the event, attendees are encouraged to walk around, talk with friends, and bid on items throughout the night.

The event, which is open to the public, will be held on April 7th at 7 p.m. in Goodman Gym. To purchase tickets, please call 704-637-4474 or visit gocatawbaindians.com.