Stew’s Views: The Little Things

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Championship qualities are not always the most obvious things to identify. As we enter into the grand finale of the college baseball season, the Catawba Indians baseball team is searching for the key that will unlock their full championship potential. What will it take for this team that boasts such a powerful strength (and such a glaring weakness) to rise to a level that transcends their peers?

Different players have approached the challenge ahead of them with an honest yet puzzled perspective. “Psssh, I don’t know,” was sophomore pitcher Nick Coble’s response as to what it will take to secure a championship next month. During the end of March and the first week of April the powerful right-handed slugger has only amassed one hit. In baseball, hitting streaks and cold slumps are normal for any player during the course of the season. However, the unpredictability for either streak is strong enough to drive even the calmest person insane. Most people have seen that with one swing of the bat, the Mount Pleasant grad is capable of knocking the ball clean out of Newman Park. In fact, number 34 is 3rd in the conference in home runs (followed by two of his teammates). Will a Coble cold streak during tournament time deprive the Indians from earning another championship? Or will the powerful right-handed swing from one of Catawba’s most reliable bats elevate the squad to baseball immortality. Who really knows?

For freshman pitcher Hunter Shepherd, the arrow is pointing WAY up as far as his play is concerned. The Salisbury native has posted a perfect 5-0 record on the mound this year, and also boasts the lowest Earned Run Average among Catawba’s starting pitchers. It’s safe to say that Shepherd is Catawba’s best pitcher right now. However, despite some fantastic pitching from the freshman, Catawba finds themselves a few games back from the top of the conference. When asked what it would take to take the top spot in the conference Shepherd replied, “Well, it would be nice to win some games this weekend.” No strategy or routines here: just the straight up truth. You have to admire the simplicity of the goal and how blunt these players approach their reality. Just win.

On the other hand, there is one player who may have found a key to making a championship run this spring. Since the season kicked off in February, Luke Setzer has been an absolute monster. The junior outfielder leads the SAC in batting average and has been the most consistent hitter on one of the best hitting teams in the nation. Setzer’s phenomenal season has a unique story behind it. Over the summer, the standout outfielder coached the Rowan County Legion team alongside Coach Jim Gantt. Setzer credits his time as a coach with his improved feel for the game. “Coaching the Legion team definitely gave me an opportunity to see the game better, which has helped me at the plate this season,” remarked Setzer. Oddly enough, it was a preseason injury that perhaps opened the eyes of Catawba’s best player to what it will take to finish the season as a champion.

According to Setzer, being injured at the beginning of this season forced Catawba’s slugger to “focus on the little things.” Not being able to play allows a player to notice the slightest nuances of the game. Elements such as timing, mechanics, and strategy become magnified when one is forced to observe rather than participate. These elements are hard to track in the heat of the moment; however, they are the most important factors to notice when it comes to winning a championship. Luke Setzer’s injury forced him to take note of these “little things” and those little elements have helped him become the best hitter in the conference. If the Catawba Indians as a whole can follow the leader and learn to master the little things, spring season just might be ring season.