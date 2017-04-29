The Freshman to Look Out For

Close Veronica Leasure Veronica Leasure





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Isabella Frommelt is a freshman at Catawba College who is shining a light on us all. She is from the Huntersville, NC and is an intended Communications Major with a minor in Theatre. As a child, Isabella said she was very shy and also very scared of human interaction. As time went on, she found her interest in acting and activism. Since then, she has been very active on campus when it comes to connecting with different students. She displays these actions by making short films and blogging on social media sites.

During this semester, Isabella has been working on a video project called “To the Perpetrators of Hate”-Our Names, Our Voices”. This video stemmed from frustration when constantly seeing awful things happening in the news. When asked why she decided to do the video project, Isabella stated, “Things like the Orlando shooting, the Brock Turner Case, the rude things politicians say made me want to produce this project. I decided that I wanted to write something from the perspective of people who are usually targeted for who they are and, once I wrote it, I wanted to capture it on camera.” This video touched many viewers because participants opened up in a personal way to show other people that it is okay to be who you are and also be proud of it without focusing on the negative.

Isabella also has a passion for Theatre. She found this passion in the fifth grade after being in her English class production of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream. She described that after doing a cold reading of the play she received one of the leading roles, Helena. This process of creating a character and telling a story peaked Isabella’s interest in theatre. She stated, “This production helped me develop my self confidence that I never knew I had,”. Since that production, she has loved acting and bringing stories to life. Isabella was in the theatre productions “Radium Girls” and “Children’s Hour” here at Catawba College and plans to be active in many more coming soon.

Outside of Catawba, Isabella has a passion for an organization to help girls in Africa called “One Girl.” This organization helps educate girls in Sierra-Leone and Uganda. It has 200 ambassadors from around the world to represent them and raise awareness through a campaign they host during a week in October that Isabella took part in. The organization raises money through cool activities while wearing the label “I’m doing it in a dress so I can educate girls in Africa.” When asking Isabella why she finds this organization so important she stated, “The message I wanted to promote was to love ourselves and use that confidence to channel into helping these beautiful girls in Africa. I also let girls write inspirational messages all over my body during this week.”

Isabella Frommelt is a big asset to Catawba’s campus. She happens to be very popular on social media sites such as Instagram and Youtube. She post documentaries on different topics such as “No make-up week” and “Self Love Week” to her channel for viewers to tune into. Isabella doesn’t do these activities for popularity, but to help both young men and women around the world and on our campus. She has became such a positive role model to us all and still continues to display strong character everyday on campus. Isabella hopes to finish out her career in college as well as study abroad and document the experience of doing so.