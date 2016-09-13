Wigwam Productions: Many of Catawba’s Favorite Events

Ashton Eller





Most events on Friday nights at Catawba’s campus are planned and hosted by Wigwam Productions. On Friday, September 10th, students made their way down to the Student Center for an Arcade Night. Wigwam experienced high attendance with over 300 students coming out for arcade games, Dippin’ Dots, and custom dry-erase boards. Wigwam staff member Jeremiah Moss said, “it was a fun way to kick off the weekend.” Due to the vast attendance, it seems that many other students would agree.

This is just the first hint of success for Wigwam events. Wigwam Productions is a student-run organization under the supervision of Ms. Jan Gillean. Their purpose is to host and supervise campus activities designed for students. Events take place on Friday nights in various places on campus. Most importantly, Wigwam selects, promotes, and produces a professional entertainment series at Catawba College every school year. In addition, they provide other campus-wide activities. The 2016-17 staff consists of Zach Camerino, Jonathan Collins, Jeremiah Moss, and MacKenzie Rogers.

Their most popular event is “Catawbapalooza” hosted in the spring on a Saturday. This spectacular event brings students an entire carnival complete with rides, vendors, and prizes. The organization spends the entire fall semester preparing for this demanding yet rewarding project. In addition, “Catawbapalooza” is open to the public and students enjoy bringing their family and friends. No matter what the event may be, if it’s free, on campus, and well-advertised, there’s a good chance it was planned by Wigwam Productions.