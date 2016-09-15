News on Helen Foil





They’re Catawba’s ladies in pink. Helen Foil Beard is a club that female students, faculty, and staff can be a part of. This club is named in honor of the first female to graduate Catawba in 1893. This group of ladies works to promote, encourage, and celebrate female accomplishments.

Lilyanne Lee, the secretary of Helen Foil, said the club was formed decades ago, didn’t have the exact date, and she’s glad it’s still around, featuring the new faculty advisor Sue Folley. Helen Foil plans to have breast cancer awareness tailgates for the football games on Saturdays. Lily said, “We’ll have an all-female band playing, food, games, and–of course–everything pink.” The money they raise will go to breast cancer research, so be on the lookout for those donation boxes at Catawba’s home games.

Another event they are trying to plan this fall is a “Fall Festival” with their brother society, Philo. She didn’t want to give away too much but Lily says everything still in the planning process. As always, they’re planning another Winterfest, a dance they put on every spring. “Every year it gets better and better” says Maddie Assel, President of Helen Foil. I’m sure the girls will continue to rock on as our signature ladies in pink.