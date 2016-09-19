Catawba Cares about Campus

Kiersten Nichols





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Many members of the Catawba Community joined together throughout the day on September 14th to clean up the grounds. Jeffery Hartley, our Director of Environmental Services and Grounds, organized this event with help from the DAS community service coordinator Ethan Chirico. Around 45 individuals showed up to help to help with the event from 2pm until 6pm. Members of groups such as Delphi, The Dead Athenian Society (DAS), our Board of Trustees, men and women’s cross country, and many others helped make Catawba even more beautiful.