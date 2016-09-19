Dancing their Way Up!





A new co-ed program is on the rise here at Catawba. The dance team will be a new addition to Saturday’s Football Games. So far they have performed at two home games, and boy does the crowd seem to love them. Madison Sides, a senior and the creator of the dance team says, “the fans seem to be super receptive.” Even President Brian Lewis said they were a hit at Catawba’s first home game.

Madison wanted to start up the dance team sooner but wasn’t ready for the responsibility. She finally made up her mind her junior year, stating, “you know what I’ve got one more year so why not try it.” She had help from her friends and now co-captains: Makenna Pate, Molly Sue Harmon, and Roslyn Perkins. These ladies make up the “core” of the team, making up the “pom poms dances” and cadences you see at the games. She thought about our Alma Mater saying, “You know my Catawba, fair Catawba–the fact that one student can find other students that have similar dreams and in less than 8 months make it a reality[…] you wouldn’t find that at a big university.”

Her visions and goals for the dance team are to have them sponsored to travel with the football team as well as have the program provide scholarship opportunities to the team members. She wants the Catawba Community to know that the team appreciates the support they have been given so far and are very thankful that Catawba accepts new ideas. Madison hopes the program continues to grow after she graduates, and that Catawba continues to see the value in having a dance team. It’s a new program so this season is a “test run,” but she wants the campus and community to see they are here to stay. The dance team plans to collaborate with the Marching Band’s “Come out and Dance” half-time shows. She said the new band director Gordon Snyder based the half-time show on the creation of the dance team. Madison is also trying to collaborate with the Cheerleading team. “Our vision is to have the cheerleaders, and the band, and the dance team work together and have one big unified performance and spirit group.” I know the student body and community can’t wait to see what’s in store for the season.