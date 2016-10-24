Mike Pence Rally at Catawba College (Photos)

Hannah Davis





Governor Mike Pence, running mate of Donald Trump, visited Catawba College on 24 October 2016 to campaign for Trump. Many students gathered at the rally for a silent protest, dressed in all black, and quietly exited the rally at the very end with their fists raised.