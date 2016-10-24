The Student Newspaper of Catawba College

Mike Pence Rally at Catawba College (Photos)

Hannah Davis

Hannah Davis, Editor
October 24, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Governor Mike Pence, running mate of Donald Trump, visited Catawba College on 24 October 2016 to campaign for Trump. Many students gathered at the rally for a silent protest, dressed in all black, and quietly exited the rally at the very end with their fists raised.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Student Newspaper of Catawba College
Mike Pence Rally at Catawba College (Photos)