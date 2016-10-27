Catawba’s New Nursing Program- Preview





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Today, many people in the work force are interested in pursuing a career in nursing. Fortunately for them, the work force needs more nurses to assist in the essential task of saving lives. Catawba College’s nursing program is directed by Dr. Raquel Ingram, who also serves as Associate Professor of Biology. Catawba does not yet have the pre-licensure option that offers undergraduate students the opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN). They do, however, offer an RN-BSN, designed for registered nurses who have an Associate Degree or its equivalent who wish to pursue a BSN. To be a part of this program, students must complete both the college’s general education courses and the additional prerequisite courses required by the nursing program. Additionally, a minimum GPA of 2.5 is required, though a higher GPA recommended due to the competitive nature of this program.