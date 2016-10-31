What is SGA?

SGA is the student body government for Catawba College. They represent student interest in a variety of ways, like debating tuition and making sure student needs are met within the school. SGA has Catawba students as their number one priority, and strive to keep that as the common priority. SGA is a student lead body of government that puts in policies to protect students and leads in the best interest of all of Catawba’s students. With every meeting comes a new goal, a new dream, for what can become of Catawba. The goal of SGA is to make Catawba the best it can be.

The students at Catawba have been drawn together because of SGA. With everything that has come from the SGA, many students prosper and even think about working to achieve their dream careers. The SGA has grown into something more over the years, and continues becoming something to strive to join. Knowing Catawba has such a good range of upcoming surprises only has students wondering, “What’s next?”

Recently SGA has been working on several things. A few of these things include the safety of students, parking for students, events for homecoming, getting students involved with the school, and welcoming freshman with open arms. The most recent thing they have been working on is trying to update the wellness center. At the last student congress meeting they discussed tuition. They came to many good conclusions while deliberating in these meetings. They are doing what is best for Catawba students while being able to fund the programs that make up Catawba.

Students can get involved in several ways. They may join a committee, run for an office, or simply let their voice be heard in SGA. Student involvement is what makes Catawba different from other schools. As a student you may run for president, vice president, treasury, secretary, or senate. You may run for those or you may join a committee. From parking committee to events committee, there are plenty of topics that may matter to you. SGA loves to see students get involved in as many activities as possible. SGA has a very powerful voice. With committees that have such different areas, our voices get heard about all different types of topics. “A student’s voice can carry so much power at this school and I want students to get involved as much as possible,” said Blake Brewer.

Blake Brewer is the SGA President. Elected as senator his freshman year, he has really climbed the ladder. He was class president his sophomore year, SGA vice president his junior year, and is now the SGA president. He has made a lot of positive change in Catawba. Through Blake Brewer’s hard work and perseverance Catawba has grown closer together. He enjoys seeing change occur and making relationships with both his peers and his faculty members. If you have any questions, email Blake Brewer. Be on the lookout for emails about the next congress meetings.

[This article is featured in the Fall 2016 Print Edition of the Catawba Pioneer.]