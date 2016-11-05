New Debate Team at Catawba





A new debate team has been started at Catawba. Ran jointly by Pr. Tara Gilstrap and Professor Mike Hogewood, they are expected to start competition in the spring. So far they have about twenty students at the meetings. “It is a long process to get to competitions but that is our goal.” Pr. Gilstrap said during our interview.

Debate team prepares for a competition by doing research about the topics and practicing. At the current moment the debate team is in the beginning stages. They are learning what debate team is about and the appeals of having one. They have workshops to learn how to do the research and how to prepare for the debate.

They are also offering classes to help prepare for debate. In the spring, Pr. Hogewood is offering an oral interpretation class. This class is designed to help build your oral skills. As a communications professor he is able to teach student how to orally present their research and debate it.

Pr. Gilstrap has been involved in debate since high school. She debated for four years in high school and then coached at a high school for six years. Not only does she have experience in debate but also being an English professor, she puts together the research.

Debate team is open to all students who are interested. For any questions or for more information email Pr. Gilstrap.

[This article is featured in the Fall 2016 Print Edition of the Catawba Pioneer.]