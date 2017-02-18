Catawba College to Hire RA’s for the 2017-2018 Academic Year





The selection process for new Resident Assistants (RA’s) has begun at Catawba College. The Department of Housing and Residence Life located in the Student Affairs Office is looking for 13-15 eligible candidates to hold positions in a number of residence halls for the 2017-2018 academic year. Rising sophomores and above are encouraged to interview and participate in the group processing day within the coming weeks. RA’s serve as representatives of the Student Affairs office and ensure the safety and well-being of the students on campus. As well, they also serve as vital resources between the college and student body.

This year, a total of 32 Housing and Residence Life staff were hired in order to accommodate the institution’s growing size. New buildings such as W. Innes, Lamb, and Ruth-Richards were refurbished and utilized by the college in order to house more residents. The goal for the next academic year is hire RA’s for the established dorms on campus such as the Margaret C. Woodson, Salisbury-Rowan, Barger-Zartman, among others ranging from size and class standing.

Students are encouraged to attend information sessions in order to understand what it takes to be an RA. “You have to be willing to commit a lot of time to your residents. They need you for big things and little things too. It can be challenging at times but it is well worth it in the end,” said Resident Assistant, Ada Rosado-Valdez. In these information sessions, students will learn the responsibilities of RA’s such as campus rounds, hall programming, administrative duties, among others.

Director of Housing and Residence Life, Kelly Heinemann stressed that while the position does come with benefits, students should understand the responsibilities and be quality role models for other students. The Student Affairs Staff of Catawba College invests their time and effort into the training and operations in regards to the Resident Assistants in order to maintain safety and peace within the campus community.