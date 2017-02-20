Dr. Clapp to host Wednesday Morning Bible Studies





While Catawba College is a diverse school, it is affiliated with a Christian denomination, specifically the Church of Christ. One of the major activities that takes place on campus is a worship service in Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on Tuesday evenings. Students come together for a worship service that is held at nine o’clock at night. According to many students, they do not feel the freedom to stay and discuss or pursue points that may have been addressed during the service on Tuesday evenings. Dr. Kenneth Clapp and senior Jacob Rawson have come up with an idea that they feel will help to better serve the students who live on and off campus and have decided that a Bible Study session on Wednesday mornings would provide for such an opportunity.

On Wednesday mornings at 7:15, students gather in the living room of the student center. A student chaplain will start by leading the students in prayer, though anyone is welcomed to contribute. Around 7:30, everyone will move to the dining area as food service begins serving breakfast. There is even a sign in sheet for those who do not have a meal plan for their meal to be covered. Students gather around a large table where another student chaplain proceeds with the bible study. This gives students the chance to reflect on the passages that served as a basis for the messages from the previous evenings service. Students can ask questions and can delve deeper into the passages of scripture that were discussed. Students agree that this is a wonderful idea for those in attendance at the previous service the night before and for all others as well.

The bible study concludes just in time for anyone who has an eight o’clock class and some students can linger for further discussion. The bible study on Wednesday mornings has students excited for further reflection of their faith with peers who they may or may not get to see on a daily basis.