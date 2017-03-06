What are YOU doing for Spring Break?

With Spring Break right around the corner Catawba students are getting thrilled over their plans for break. Students are spending time with family, working, and others are partying at the beach. With every person having different plans, some students plan on getting together and spending time with friends during Spring Break week to relax and enjoy the time they have off from the stress of school. The last day of classes before everything to let loose is March 3rd and students return to classes on March 13th. This is a time for students to let loose and enjoy their time off classes.

The most popular places that students from Catawba College tend to appear at during Spring Break tends to be the mountains and the beach. This is not a surprise since Salisbury is located in between the mountains and the beach. Since the weather has been so favorable these past few weeks. Next week the forecast is calling sunny skies, cold wind, and high 70’s weather on some days. Beaches are always packed around this time with college students, since all they want to do is destress from long nights of no sleep due to studying.

What better way to show off what you’re doing than social media. It always tends to be blowing up with notifications since everyone is posting their Spring Break adventures. Bryan Fragoso, a Catawba Freshman says that he sees friends posting risk-taking pictures that then make him want to go out and do the same. Since most students don’t want to be stuck at home doing assignments they tend to pre-plan and do it ahead of time. Which then has positive outcomes considering they won’t have time to think about school, but just have fun. For some students, a week is just not enough and they will be wanting just another day to relax. For other students, it is plenty of time to relax and come back ready to resume studying.

Once Spring Break comes to an end, there is only about almost 2 months left until summer comes knocking at our doors. It appears that just a couple weeks ago second semester had just started and we were missing days due to snow. Now summer is right around the corner. Catawba students are strongly urged to stay strong on these last final weeks. Enjoy Spring Break with friends and family and try your best to destress and be safe.