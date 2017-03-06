Wigwam’s Campus Feud

Many questions were asked and many were answered right and wrong. Of course, the wrong answers were some of the best moments of the game. For instance, “What kind of shoes you would not use to run in a marathon?” One contestant said “Sketchers!” The whole student center was filled with laughter, even the host, Derrick Knopsynder, couldn’t catch a breath.

Wigwam Productions plans and hosts a variety of events, but the one activity that Wigwam had yet to host was a Family Feud game show. This is a classic game that has been aired on television for years and is currently hosted by Steve Harvey. However, on Friday February 17, 2017, it happened! History was made when Wigwam hosted its 1st Campus Feud.

Knopsynder, arrived at Catawba at 7 p.m. to assist with the setup in the student center. During the hour, students gathered in large numbers and waited patiently, but anxiously, until 8 p.m. There were so many students, the Wigwam staff had to set up chairs throughout the lounge. The scoreboard was on the Knopsynder’s laptop which was shown through a projector. Two tables stood on opposite sides for the teams to line up behind and the lights were dimmed. The time struck 8 o’clock and it was time for Campus Feud.

All week students formed teams and rehearsed possible questions that could be asked in the game. The questions were from college students’ perspectives so students had a clear idea on what to prepare for. Up to at least 10 teams signed up and gave it their all to gain the highest points to win $200 in cash. These teams included Team Blax, THE BEST, EAT, The RAs, Brainstormers, Squad, and more.

In the end, the winning team was the RAs which included Alex Schaeberle, Micah Shapiro, Victoria Layton, and Catie Sexton. Each member was delighted as they received $50 cash from the host. “I had a really fun time playing with my fellow RAs and getting the win. The game was intense, but we made it through and won it all,” Catie said. “Our round was back and forth and I thought the other team was going to win. But we caught a break and ended up winning the whole game so I’m very happy,” said a relieved Alex. Though the game didn’t have the famous theme song or the sound effects, there was a lot of energy from the players and from the audience. It was a successful Campus Feud and there are hopes for a return some day.