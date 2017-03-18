The Student Newspaper of Catawba College

Pioneer

Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

Shelby Rogers

Shelby Rogers, Writer
March 18, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Dunn’s Mountain Park was once the hot spot for partying in Granite Quarry. There are beautiful slabs of flat granite that make for a great location to hang out with friends and enjoy nature.

The land was donated by Friends of the Mountain, a Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Grant, and The Land Trust for Central North Carolina which helped it to become the newest Rowan County Park. According to the Rowan County Parks and Recreation website, the land was officially dedicated and opened to the public on November 29, 2006. The 83-acre piece of land is protected by a conservation easement, so no more partying at Dunn’s Mountain.

Catawba College’s Tri Beta and Dr. Bolin’s Resource Ecology Class recently dedicated their time to begin a “Dunn’s Mountain Cleanup.” For those of us that have visited the park, some areas look like they have been littered with garbage for years. The granite flats were covered in old beer cans, old mattresses, and sprinkled pieces of broken glass. Students and volunteers came geared with garbage bags, gloves, shovels, and brooms to clean the land.

Dr. Bolin says that the Dunn’s Mountain Park is a very important area for the Catawba College Science Department. He takes many of his classes on trips to look at the plants and wildlife of the park. Jason Walser, the attorney that was a part of the Dunn’s Mountain project, is thrilled to see that the unique land has been appreciated by the Rowan County community.

At the end of the day, students and volunteers were able to clear four truckloads and trailer of garbage from Dunn’s Mountain. TriBeta president Joel Schlaudt, was very pleased with the outcome and was excited to be a part of the project. Dunn’s Mountain Park is now one step closer to being the natural park it was planned out to be thanks to Catawba College students and faculty.

Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Events

    Julian Keniry Says Catawba College is a “Solar Campus”

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    Wigwam’s Campus Feud

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    What are YOU doing for Spring Break?

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    Dr. Clapp to host Wednesday Morning Bible Studies

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    The Importance of Security and Fire Safety Reports

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    Catawba College to Hire RA’s for the 2017-2018 Academic Year

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    Catawba’s Fountain: The Sequel

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    The Catawba Guides: A Family To Join

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    Catawba Student Named Miss Rowan County

  • Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

    Student Life & News

    Veteran’s Club Interest Meeting Scheduled for Feb. 14

The Student Newspaper of Catawba College
Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up