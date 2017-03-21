Eat More Chicken? Oh, wait…

How can we eat more chicken when there isn’t a Chick-fil-A within a three-mile radius from Catawba College? As of now, the closest Chick-fil-A is 19 miles away and no one wants to drive that distance unless they’re truly dedicated to those spicy chicken sandwiches.

In the year of 2015, the Mooresville Chick-fil-A was put under reconstruction for the entire summer. Presumably, Chick-fil-A’s unexpected construction lasted for about two to three months. So, unfortunately, us Catawba students can expect about the same amount of time without our chicken nuggets.

Even though this construction will make us college students go into a minor food depression, this process will benefit us in the future. One of the major problems Chick-fil-A has is its parking lot. There is rarely a time when a Chick-fil-A has a large parking lot and this expansion will allow more parking spaces and the room for another drive-thru. By doing this, Salisbury will be able to get their chicken sandwiches more efficiently.

During this timely process, some students are distraught about the construction. Junior, Chase Cummins mentioned “It upsets me beyond reasonable comprehension.” Several students can relate to Cummins’ emotions on the absence of chicken nuggets. Freshman, Brittney Lawhorn says how “it’s aggravating only because we were given no warning.” Brittney posed a good point that “this reconstruction not only gives us Americans more of what we want but teaches us that patience is no longer a valued trait.” The whole point of this construction is to please the people. However, since we cannot be patient waiting in line for food, we become unpleasant because Chick-fil-A is trying to fix the problem. Unlike McDonald’s, who never seems to fix their ice cream machine when it breaks.

This reconstruction might put Catawba on a Chick-fil-A sandwich diet, but for now we must be patient. Together, we will get through this construction process. Once completed, celebratory spicy chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets will be available to everyone.