No Stress Zone at Catawba College

Close your eyes, loosen up those shoulders, relax, and breathe. Erase all of your worries because Spa Night has arrived once again to Catawba College. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect with the stress of midterm season coming and going.

On March 17th, Wigwam Productions along with SHSS, PBL, AMA, Wellness Promotion, and Counseling Services hosted Spa Night which offered many activities for the students in the Student Center. These activities included massages, haircuts, caricature art, lip balm, and towel customization. Thanks to the trusted partner, “Spintacular Entertainment”, two staff members Will and Dillion, assisted with an oxygen bar, massage chairs, and wax hands. Delicious refreshments were also served in McCorkles.

“I got my hands waxed and it felt so refreshed. I enjoyed it a lot,” said Alexis Beverly.

“The refreshments were amazing!” Deep Dave and Roslyn Perkins both claimed as they reminisce the fresh fruits and flavored drinks.

“We love coming to Catawba because of the crowd size. The students are always welcoming and enthusiastic,” said Will of Spintacular Entertainment, “Plus the ride is shorter from Ashville because we travel nationwide, so it’s always refreshing to be invited to this campus.” Will and Dillion may want to look forward to another invitation because who knows what sorts of stress finals season will bring.