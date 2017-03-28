March Madness at Catawba College

March madness is a time college athletes are recognized for their hard work during the season. They play on the biggest stage and show their will power to win. The national tournament will make and/or break a team. Each team is a representation of not only themselves but also of fans, alumni, and their family.

There will be many tight games, upsets, and Cinderellas who defy the odds. Cinderellas are teams who are a lower seed such as a 12 seed beating teams much higher than themselves. It creates chaos and an adrenaline rush like no other. The atmosphere can cause tension within the air and relief to the winning team.

March madness has a crazed fan base amongst the variety of teams! In the field of 68 anyone can win. If a team’s best game isn’t played a much lower seed will take advantage and bust many brackets.

Brackets are built by fans who think they know which team will win it all. Majority of the time these brackets are never as we as fans plan. However, busted brackets are what separate the NCAA from any other national tournament. Senior Catawba College student Bri Johnson “I made a bracket and it was ruined before I made it out of the first round. Xavier and Middle Tennessee State changed the entire dynamics of my bracket. The downfall of Villanova, the number one seed, destroyed any hopes of recovering from the first round.” These brackets are done by millions of people each year and there are even websites that help and give advice on building brackets that will stand strong throughout the tournament.

Overall, this tournament was created to employ enjoyment, fan fun, and team bonding.