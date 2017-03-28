The Dreaded Senior-itis

Close "homework = =" by Fanyun H. on Flickr Creative Commons "homework = =" by Fanyun H. on Flickr Creative Commons





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

It’s that time of the year again. The time where senior college students seemed to be plagued with the terrible disease of senior-itis. Now you’re probably wondering what this terrible disease is and if it’s contagious. To answer your questions, senior-itis occurs when seniors tend to lose all motivation for doing their work and it tends to become more common with the more seniors you have together in a group. Nobody knows what causes this to occur. Perhaps it is their need to just be done with school or maybe the stress of having to jump into the real world makes the students shut down.

I know a lot of seniors that this is happening to. It’s not an easy thing. Most of us still have the desire to do well but we just lack the motivation. After sitting in a classroom for the majority of our lives we are just ready to be done. We are ready for the next part of our lives to begin. For some of us we have no idea what this next chapter brings and that is terrifying.

Reality sets in and you’re suddenly coming to the realization that the life you lived is coming to an end. For some of us we will be moving on and continuing our education while others will, hopefully, be finding jobs and starting careers. It is a scary time for us. In this time though, it is always good to remember a few things, especially remembering to breathe. Things will be okay; life has a way of always working out. Remember to do your work. I know it is hard but it has to get done. You need to pass that class. You will walk across the stage. Most importantly, though, remember to cherish every moment. This year will only happen once so make the best of it.