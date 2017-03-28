What is the NSLS?

Close NSLS Official Logo NSLS Official Logo





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

For many college students, building leadership skills and qualities can be tough to learn. However, with the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS), that has been made much easier! Many may be wondering, what is NSLS? Well, it is one of the largest nationally recognized leadership honors society, where top students are nominated by their college and come together to identify and achieve their goals. The society’s mission is to build leaders that create a better world.

The society was founded by Gary Tuerack who had a vision of creating a community where like-minded and success oriented individuals could come together and learn from one another. The society was founded with the intention of creating lasting positive change through the hundreds and thousands of students who are current members. The society encourages community action, volunteerism, personal growth and strong leadership from its chapter and members.

There are also several benefits that come along with being a society member. Students have access to over a quarter-million dollars in scholarships each year for tuition and educational assistance. Members have access to a society job bank where many employers seek to hire for internships and full-time positions. The society partners with many retail companies and services to provide a partner discounts and benefits. Members also have access to broadcast archives to hear from several renowned society speakers, motivational Monday quotes to be inspired by a recording delivered directly to members, monthly society newsletters with chapter member success stories, and so much more!

The Catawba College chapter began in the 2015-2016 academic year by Alumnus Payden Mitchell. Since then, the society has grown and there are currently 188 members within the Catawba College organization alone. However, NSLS does require students to go through steps in order to be officially inducted into the society. So far, we have approximately 68 students who have completed all steps and are inducted. This semester, we are anticipating 32 more members to be inducted alone. This is the largest inductee group per semester since the start of the organization on our campus.

Students go through several leaderships related activities in order to be inducted. First, they must attend an orientation meeting that explains the society and its benefits. Upon completion of orientation, students must attend a Leadership Training day where they have access to learn about themselves and learn how to be an effective leader. They must complete three speaker broadcasts which include some of the nations most recognized and emerged leaders in the community. Then, the final step is to complete three Success Networking Teams activities where students come together as a group and set a goal for themselves and provide feedback to others on how to achieve their goals.

For more information, please visit societyleadership.org