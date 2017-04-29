The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

The Catawba College Pioneer student newspaper goes visual by starting the @catawbapioneer Instagram account. Pictures of campus events and student news will be posted regularly on the account to promote school pride and campus events.

The Pioneer photography editor, Veronica Leasure, and Pioneer photographer and journalist, Kelsey Diehl, started this account March 27, 2017 after being approved by the Pioneer Supervisor and the campus Public Relations office. Leasure and Diehl have high expectations for the account. “I want this to be a new way for students to see Catawba,” Leasure says, “I hope the perspective of a student photographer will influence the Catawba College account as well.”

Leasure says that the account will be modeled after successful accounts of major North Carolina universities. “We’re studying the UNC Charlotte and Chapel Hill Instagram accounts to see their posting habits and how they interact with students,” Leasure says, “it’s the account the Pioneer needs.”

To stay up to date on the latest pictures of Catawba College, follow @catawbapioneer. Catawba students can also submit their own pictures by using the hashtag #catupioneer.