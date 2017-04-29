The Student Newspaper of Catawba College

Pioneer

The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

Veronica Leasure, Photography Editor
April 29, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Catawba College Pioneer student newspaper goes visual by starting the @catawbapioneer Instagram account.  Pictures of campus events and student news will be posted regularly on the account to promote school pride and campus events.

The Pioneer photography editor, Veronica Leasure, and Pioneer photographer and journalist, Kelsey Diehl, started this account March 27, 2017 after being approved by the Pioneer Supervisor and the campus Public Relations office.  Leasure and Diehl have high expectations for the account.  “I want this to be a new way for students to see Catawba,” Leasure says, “I hope the perspective of a student photographer will influence the Catawba College account as well.”

Leasure says that the account will be modeled after successful accounts of major North Carolina universities.  “We’re studying the UNC Charlotte and Chapel Hill Instagram accounts to see their posting habits and how they interact with students,” Leasure says, “it’s the account the Pioneer needs.”

To stay up to date on the latest pictures of Catawba College, follow @catawbapioneer.  Catawba students can also submit their own pictures by using the hashtag #catupioneer.

Print Friendly

Tags: ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Events

    Palooza ’17 Recap

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Events

    Monster’s Bars

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Opinion

    The Dreaded Senior-itis

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Student Life & News

    What is the NSLS?

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Sports

    March Madness at Catawba College

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Odd News

    Eat More Chicken? Oh, wait…

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Student Life & News

    No Stress Zone at Catawba College

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Student Life & News

    Students Participate in Dunn’s Mountain Clean Up

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Events

    Julian Keniry Says Catawba College is a “Solar Campus”

  • The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account

    Student Life & News

    Wigwam’s Campus Feud

The Student Newspaper of Catawba College
The Pioneer Launches New Instagram Account