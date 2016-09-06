Every Mountain is Worth the Climb

Lexie Stavac





In life, we all experience triumphs, and many of us are fortunate that we have our parents and family to pick us up and help us along the way–especially when we are still living at home. Family fills this role whether it be something as small as needing a little extra help studying, a pick-me-up after a hard test that you failed or a sporting event you did poorly at, or a slap in the face to motivate you. When living at home you have it easy with no real hard times you are forced to conquer alone.

This all changes when you go off to college. The nice little world where you have been spoon-fed changes and you become the driving force in making yourself succeed. This is where every mountain is worth the climb. No matter how hard things get, no matter how much you want to snooze that alarm ringing in your ear at 7 am, no matter how much you want to quit a sport after the countless practices and gut wrenching lifts–isn’t it all worth it in the long run? Hiking up a mountain is never easy but isn’t the view at the top always worth it. I still remember on this last hike I went on, it was 30 miles and I thought to myself, “I should quit, is this really worth it?” Then I realized everything in life has a purpose and a beauty, so why give up now? Why set yourself up for failure before you even begin?

Those who become doctors, lawyers, presidents, or teachers didn’t sit in the classroom and say, “I think I am going to give up today.” They kept working toward their goals and would not stop until they reached them, no matter how daunting. We all should do the same here at Catawba. Some classes are difficult; some days on the field, in the pool, or on the track are painful, and some situations we get put in are horrendous. But if we keep climbing that mountain, those little pains we are feeling, those little inconveniences, will not mean anything when we look over the edge. I urge all of you to keep journeying up and never give in because college is just part of the hike, you’ve made it this far up the mountain–there shouldn’t be any turning back now.