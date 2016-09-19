Catawba’s Theatre Program Participates in Festival

David Pulliam





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The theatre program at Catawba College has earned yet another opportunity to showcase their talent and accomplishments. The college has been invited to participate in the 2017 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, otherwise known as the KCACFT. The festival, which began in 1969, has grown to include over 600 academic institutions. The festival is an opportunity for these institutions to showcase the work they have done in the realm of the theatre. The festival not only includes awards for performance, but also for design and technical achievements.

The students and faculty here at Catawba could not be more proud to be invited to such a prestigious event. They are currently working on two separate shows that will be judged by a KCACTF representative. The shows, How I Learned to Drive by Paula Vogel and Exit the King by Eugene Ionesco, both begin showing at the end of September. The exact dates for each show are included below. Both of these shows are being directed by current students and are being produced by The Blue Masque, Catawba’s theatre club.

Last spring, rising seniors proposed shows they would like to direct as part of Catawba’s program. Seniors Trey Irby and Katelyn Long were chosen to move forward with their shows for the 2016 Fall semester. It was later on that they found out they would be involved in KCACTF and they both welcomed the news happily. Admittedly, the festival also brings with it some pressure. As Irby put it, “The cast and myself definitely feel the pressure to perform well for KCACTF, however we do a good job in concentrating on the work during the rehearsal so we don’t get stressed out.” He added that he is “most excited to showcase the work the actors and designers have been doing in the interpretation of two of the most dense and challenging pieces of dramatic literature to come out of the Twentieth Century.”

Dr. Bradley Stephenson, a professor at Catawba College, explained that he is incredibly excited about “all the opportunities for students to participate, particularly at the Festival in February. KCACTF is so much more than a respondent coming to a show. There are opportunities for students to participate in theatre journalism, playwriting, musical theatre intensive, devised theatre, and dramaturgy, in addition to acting, design, technology, stage management, and directing. And there’s the Irene Ryan Acting scholarship, which is kind of like a March Madness tournament for actors. The festival is a gathering of students from colleges around the southeast to share their work, collaborate, and get excited about theatre.” He also added that Catawba is bringing something unique to the festival: “our students. That’s what Catawba Theatre Arts is all about, serving the students and helping them grow, and our students are second to none.”

The two shows are skillfully and artfully put together almost entirely by students. They both address relevant issues and will bring the audience along for an unforgettable ride full of laughs heartache and acceptance.

Show Dates:

How I Learned to Drive: Sep 27, 28 & Oct 1 @7:30

Exit the King: Sept 29, 30 @ 7:30 Oct 2 @ 2:30