BellaJayde Boutique: A Local Gem

Abygail Rohletter





Salisbury has many attractions and shops that people really love. BellaJayde boutique is a shop that younger and older women can enjoy. It is located on south main street in downtown Salisbury. Currently there is an Instagram and Facebook page that displays new items that come out each week. The shop is named after Stephane Reily’s, the owner’s, Yorkie. What is very appealing about this shop is that the dog Bella stays there most days when the shop is open. People love to come back and see Bella and maybe buy something as well.

The shop has many different items sold that customers love. Obviously clothing is the first thing that this boutique has. The fashion style at BellaJayde is very trendy and it fits everyone’s fashion sense in some sort of way. Just recently the shop is starting to get in fall articles of clothing that are perfect for the cool weather coming soon. Fall sassafras shirts are coming soon as well. These are t-shirts that anyone can dress up or down and still look cute. Also there are leggings to choose from that will be perfect for when the weather gets a little cooler. Currently all summer attire is on sell for 40% off as well.

BellaJayde has great prices for even cuter clothes and jewelry. The jewelry at the shop comes in many different styles. The necklaces come in different lengths, colors, shapes and sizes. Customers will never run out of choices because there is a whole wall full of necklaces. Bracelets are very popular as well. There are initials bracelets, Carolina themed bracelets, and bangles that are colorful or just neutral. Basically there are bracelets for every occasion you need. There are many little extra things the boutique sells as well. Book bags were sold during the start of the school season, Cosmetic bags, zipper pouches, wallets, and much more. New shipments arrive daily so there are always new things to look at and buy almost every week. The thing that pulls people in to this store though, is the friendly, Christian atmosphere that the owner provides. The store is decorated with all different bright colors that give off a really friendly vibe to the customers. It has only been open a little over year, but it has been doing great and would love the support of the Salisbury community. Come check out BellaJayde and figure out if it is your go-to boutique!