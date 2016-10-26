2016 Freshman Showcase

Ever since 2012, the Catawba family has been curious as to where the “Freshman Showcase” went. As the years went by, the class of 2016 tried to help the theatre faculty bring it back. Fortunately, when a few seniors talked about how helpful the experience was, the theatre faculty agreed.

All along the theatre community, with the rest of the Catawba family, wanted to bring the showcase back. They knew how beneficial it was to this year’s senior class. Now, they want to give it another chance for the class of 2020. However, this year the faculty decided to change things up with process or designing ensemble of the showcase. The students had the opportunity to focus on other aspects of the show –– lights, sound, and costume –– other than acting. In fact, it was required to work behind the stage and act if one desired. Although, even though the ensemble changed, the end goal remained the same. Each student received not only the acting experience they wanted, but also a back stage interest that most freshmen didn’t know much about. It gave these interest freshmen a chance to be on stage and develop relationships with the theatre community.

The director of the showcase this year, Professor Brad Stephenson, chose his production wisely this year. He didn’t know who or how many people would be interested in participating. Therefore, Professor Stephenson decided on the play “Radium Girls,” due to its flexibility in characters, because he wanted to make sure anyone who wanted to participate, could. “Radium Girls” is a dramatic comedy written by D.W. Gregory. It traces the story of three girls who work at a radium factory that eventually become sick from radium poisoning. The efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, are traced as her and friends try to sue the radium factory she used to work for. Stephenson has been studying this play for many years and he’s even written and published on it. However, Stephenson never got a chance to direct it, which is why his decision to work this production was so simple.

As a freshman interested in theatre, I decided to be apart of the production. Not only am I in the play as Harriet Roeder and a female customer, but I also participate in the sound ensemble. In the beginning of the play, I portray young, nine-year-old Harriet. By the end, I am sassy, twenty-year-old Harriet, arguing with her father. Along with Harriet, I portray a female customer in one of the crowd scenes. Both of these characters are very different. One is sophisticated and not truly tied into the storyline of the production, while the other is a part of a crumbling family. At first, Harriet shows a sense of innocence, while in the end, she completely revolted and brings the understanding of how science will evolve.

Several interested theatre freshman, along with tons of upperclassmen, have helped put this production together. “Radium Girls” will be performed October 24-27, 29-30. All shows will be performed at 7:30 in the evening, which the exception of the 2:30 afternoon matinee show on the 30th. Please come out and support all of our new theatre freshmen!

[This article is featured in the Fall 2016 Print Edition of the Catawba Pioneer.]