Segue 61 Music Program

Catawba College recently announced the expansion of a one-year interdisciplinary certificate program offered in Nashville, Tennessee. This innovative program titled, Segue 61, helps prepare individuals who wish to work in the music industry. These areas include performance, songwriting, audio engineering/production, management, marketing, and artist development. Nashville’s affordability and compact footprint make it an ideal choice for young professionals trying to break into the music industry. Its diverse musical presence is actively growing each day providing students with an insight on industry trends and strategies. For example, artists such as Taylor Swift, Amy Grant, Kesha, and more choose to live in Nashville. These popular artists often are the ones who set the trends and cause others to follow.

It is notoriously difficult for prospective music industry professionals to break into the music scene. Segue 61 was developed with a deep understanding about the challenges the modern day music industry presents. For example, the list of A-level mentors ensures that students will learn from the best. Warner Bros. recording artist and Segue 61 mentor Charlie Worsham states, “Segue 61 is exactly the kind of program that I used to dream about experiencing when I was growing up studying music. It doesn’t just rattle off a bunch of tips and facts for you to figure out on your own as you are launched into real world business. Segue 61 integrates the same kind of true-to-form scenarios in which you’ll find yourself when you move to Nashville. It also happens to be perfectly and uniquely curated for the music industry of Nashville, centering its focus on the men and women who make the wheels go round in every corner of the business here. You won’t find this opportunity anywhere else.” A high school diploma is the only educational requirement for acceptance into the Segue 61 program. Exceptional students are chosen based on their knowledge, talent, skill, maturity, and seriousness of purpose.

The program embodies Catawba’s boutique-size and provides students with an education rich in personal attention. The thirty students who are selected receive the opportunity to work with the music industries finest. Bill Armour who is the director of strategic development and external relations says, “Segue 61 stands out because it equips students with the skills necessary to make it in today’s industry”. In addition, creative coordinator and renowned guitarist Guthrie Trapp states, “Segue 61 is a game changer. It’s a “from the heart and soul” program with access to working music industry professionals that will unlock the secrets of the business”. The program begins its first classes in January of 2017 and applications are open as space permits. It is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

[This article is featured in the Fall 2016 Print Edition of the Catawba Pioneer.]