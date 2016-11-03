Catawba 06’ Alumnus Dennis Reed





2006 Catawba Alumnus and Music Business graduate, Dennis Reed, spent this year on tour with the renowned R&B/Soul artist, Fantasia. While on tour, Fantasia picked up the song, “Necessary” written and released by Dennis Reed over a decade ago. After hearing the song, Fantasia began performing Necessary live with Reed at the piano. On June 13th, Fantasia posted a Facebook Live video of her performance of the song in Houston. The release of her video sparked the songs sales gain and Necessary quickly swept the nation crediting Dennis Reed and The GAP with a Billboard #1 song on the Gospel Digital Songs chart. Reed told Billboard that Necessary is a “song for hopeless” stating that he thinks “it’s for everyone that’s made mistakes”. Reed had the opportunity to perform the song with Fantasia live on Joyful Noise BET. The performance aired on Sunday, October 16th, 2016 and featured Dennis Reed on piano. Reed posted a status on Facebook stating, “How awesome is my God?” thanking Joyful Noise BET for sharing Necessary with the world.

In addition to his musical success, Reed also represents as a voice for the community. Following the Keith Lamont Scott shooting in Charlotte, NC, Reed participated in silent protests. These protests are meant to raise awareness for race relations and police brutality among society. Further, Reed was invited to participle in a meeting with 2016 presidential candidate and senator Hilary Clinton. During the meeting, they discussed pressing issues such as police brutality and the actions needed to combat them. Dennis Reeds sense of community can be seen through his leadership with Inspire The Fire. He is the founder and CEO of this multi-dynamic non-profit organization that provides youth ages 10-21 with coaching and hands-on interactive activities that promote artistic development, self-expression, life skills, and community involvement.

Currently, Reed is still involved in leadership with Catawba College as the director of the “Urban Soul” vernacular and the “Gospel Choir” ensemble. He finds these roles to be inspiring for it allows him to work on his own musicianship while motivating and coaching younger students on how to give a great performance. Dennis Reeds accomplishments certainly attribute him to a heavy weight in Catawba College’s music department.

