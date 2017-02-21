Salisbury’s Latest Buzz: The Smoke Pit

As many of Catawba’s students already know, the current buzz in town is Salisbury’s newest addition The Smoke Pit, located downtown on 117 E Innes St. This barbeque joint is the best thing since Go Burrito. Walking to the restaurant you can smell the sweet hickory smoked barbeque from a block away. This rustic restaurant not only has the small town feel but also is the perfect outing for anybody looking for an outstanding meal downtown. I visited the restaurant Monday, January 30th. The place was packed! That’s impressive considering Salisbury is typically slow on a Monday or any other week night. When visiting the smoke pit you can expect a short wait on a week night and especially on weekends. Catawba Lacrosse player, Dalton Cook, said the restaurant is well worth the wait. Catawba students quoted that their experience exceeded expectations.

The atmosphere at Smoke Pit will leave you feeling at ease. Although the service is nothing too special, it is not the worst service ever. The servers are friendly, attentive and knowledgeable about the menu. Once you get your food you won’t remember the service anyways. As an appetizer I had some jalapeño poppers that were fantastic. They were the perfect balance of hot and sweet. They were reminiscent of any Super Bowl Sunday snack you’ve ever had. For my meal I ordered a pulled pork Lexington style sandwich with baked macaroni and corn bread. The portion sizes are huge! That’s a good thing, there will be plenty to take home. Everything I ate was perfect. My favorite would have to be the corn bread. It reminded me of the sweet cornbread my momma makes but better! The barbeque was smoked to perfection and the Carolina barbeque sauce was a great addition. For those of you who enjoy creamy southern style macaroni, smoke pit’s macaroni is the best in town. Dalton Cook had a pulled pork hickory smoked plate. This comes served right off a tray which is perfect for digging in.

Everyone’s favorite part about this place…the prices! Everything on the menu is surprisingly reasonably priced. Smoke Pit is definitely affordable for any college students looking for a great meal to get away from the cafeteria. My total was around $9.00 and was well worth every penny. In the past weeks the line at this place has been out of the door. Not only Catawba students but Salisbury as a whole is raving over this place. I highly recommend everyone go check out this great addition to to the town!