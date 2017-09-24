Nowhere to Eat? Think Again: Salisbury Restaurants





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Salisbury is full of great food but do you know the best spots around town to hit? There is a variety of food that you can choose from. Whatever mood your taste buds are in, Salisbury can relieve them quickly.

From West Coast Burritos to some good ole’ home style barbeque. My personal favorite spot is The Palms Café located on West Innes. The palms Café is best known for their delicious crêpes that they serve all day long. Not only do they serve breakfast, but also mouthwatering hot sandwiches in addition to salads, cold sandwiches and desserts that you cannot resist. The Palms offers take out or you can sit down and enjoy your food. Jordan Sledge, a server at The Palms claims that the Café is great for students at Catawba because it is within walking distance and the prices are tough to beat with the quality food you get. However, if you’re not looking for a place like The Palms, maybe Cristo’s Family Restaurant will be the place for you.

Cristo’s specializes in wings and their delicious salad bar. Cristo’s probably has a style of wings you’ve never tried before. They offer homemade sauces that range from mild to hot and they are really what makes this place special. You’ve never had wings like Cristo’s which is located just past downtown on West Innes Street.

One other place that you need to eat at in Salisbury is Go Burrito. Go-Bo, as it is commonly called, is a California beach themed burrito shop and bar. Go burrito is in the heart of downtown Salisbury and gives you the option to eat on the main level, the bar level, or the rooftop. The rooftop offers a stunning view of historic Salisbury while you take down your burrito. Go Burrito employee Chris Adelfio says “our reputation is unbeatable, we have customers from all ages coming in all the time, and we always have new customers coming in saying that their friend’s recommended the restaurant.”

A little different from the West coast style burritos, Salisbury has an excellent East Coast Wings. East Coast Wings has many appealing features such as a sport themed bar inside. East Coast Wings also has over 60 flavors to choose from. Apart from wings, East Coast offers burgers, and ribs among others to choose from. Catawba sophomore Lynnsey Taylor says “East Coast is my favorite restaurant around town, there is so much to choose from and it never disappoints, I’d recommend it to anyone.”

The last stop I recommend is Hendrix Barbeque. Hendrix is a barbeque restaurant that serves both breakfast and lunch, but they really have a phenomenal breakfast. Although their breakfast is a best seller, their regular southern styled food is a must have as well. You can find the closest Hendrix on West Innes just after Catawba and before historic downtown Salisbury.