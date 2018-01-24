A Magical Arabian Night – Winterfest 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

One of the great Catawba traditions, Winterfest, is right around the corner! The student body is invited to this magical event on Saturday, February 24th. The dance is located in the Goodman Gym from 10 PM to 1 AM.

Each year, the Helen Foil Beard Women’s Society is in charge of planning and decorating for Winterfest. President of the women’s society, Malissa Giannetti, says that she looks forward to this year’s Arabian Nights theme. “We will be offering fortune telling as well as henna tattoos!,” she explains.

Giannetti wishes to remind us that even though the event is semi-formal, the attire must be appropriate, “a short dress, about knee length, is appropriate for women. These dresses should not be too revealing. A collared shirt and bow tie or regular tie are required for men” she explains.

Not only can you dance the night away, but there’s always great food too! Refreshments include pita, hummus, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, and assorted desserts among other things!

So ladies pull out those pretty cocktail dresses and gentlemen get out your ties and slacks. Winterfest 2018 will definitely be an event you don’t want to miss!