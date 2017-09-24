Catawba Volleyball





The new school year has arrived and the volleyball team is preparing for the 2017 season which is set to start September 1st against Montevallo. The Indians will have three starters returning: Rachel Stanford, Allison Benton and Kim Hurtado. Stanford will be the only senior on the team this year and will be the team captain along with Benton. Stanford will be the most experienced on the court and will be leading the team.

With only three returning starters and one senior this year, the Indians will be starting some underclassmen. Coach Ginger Hamric, entering her 28th season says “the team got a lot of reps back in the spring season and there was a lot of improvement seen in the returning players.” The team has brought in five freshmen this fall which are all impact players that could contribute this season says Hamric. This year, the team will consist of one senior, six juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.

The Indians finished last season with an overall record of 16-13 with a conference record of 13-9. Wingate claimed the Conference title last season and lost only 3 seniors, so they will be the team to beat in the South Atlantic Conference. Catawba will have their work cut out for them, but with a good junior class with some experience behind Stanford they will compete in

hopes to bring home a SAC championship. The Indians will face a lot of talent this season and will have to be prepared to face some senior heavy teams with a lot of experience.

Junior right side hitter Stevie DeSimone say’s “we are young this year and do not have as much experience as the team in 2016 but we have a strong bond as a team and feel confident going into game one.” That experience will be tested quick as the season is approaching. The roster includes 17 girls this season and each position has lots a talent and potential to be great. Having 17 on the volleyball team is a lot, but the team will have depth at each position which is good for a long season. “The team put in lots of hard work during the spring season and got more reps than some of the past seasons so the returners are ready and excited for September 1st,” DeSimone said.

Come check out the action as the team takes on Montevallo in their home opener on September 1st. The Indians have 14 home games this season so be sure to come out and support the team at Goodman gym, home of the Catawba Indians.