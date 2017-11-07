We Have a Swim Team?

What a difference a year can make! Last year, the Catawba swim team only had six women, versus teams of 20 or more swimmers. The men had only ten swimmers on their side. Despite both teams being small, that meant nothing for their speed in the pool.

The women’s team exceeded everyone’s expectations, by setting a school record in the 200 yard medley relay. They showed over and over again that “quality over quantity” is pure fact. The men’s team sent four swimmers to the NCAA D2 championship meet, which has never been accomplished before. Joao Barreto, finaled in the 100 butterfly and demolished the men’s school record. “I was very proud to make it all the way to NCAA championships. I worked very hard all season, and I was happy to see it all paid off,” said Barreto.

This year, the women’s team has nearly tripled in size. This will add more depth to the team, and hopefully allow a group of women to travel to the NCAA championship meet along with the men’s team. Coach Michael Sever heavily recruited for this year in hopes of becoming more competitive with the team that won the national championship meet last year, Wingate University. Sever stated,“This year’s team is faster, and more competitive than ever before, and that was my goal.”